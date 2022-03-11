Snowdrop Ep 5 Review: Jung Hae In has blood on his mind and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

The trigger at the temple of the woman he loves, it’s a tough call for the North Korean spy Lim Soo Ho (Jung Hae In) as his beliefs and the woman he likes stand opposite each other. Tensions rise in the Women’s University dorm where captives are being held by three spies while a South Korean agent is held hostage.

Eun Young Ro (Jisoo) builds up her courage to ask for first aid and sneaks a peek at the man she thought she trusted. The look of disbelief on her face as she continues to question if he really is a spy and when he asks her not to be nosy else she’d end up dead, stands as one of the best from this episode.

An emergency exit is being planned for the spies to enable their escape as Eun Young Ro’s father is a powerful politician who is doing everything in his power to ensure his daughter’s safety. Meanwhile, the young girl is planning to help the Agency for National Security Planning agent who has a sneaky plan up his sleeve. Lim Soo Ho’s past with the agent has them up each other’s throats.

As the morning arrives, with one last look at Eun Young Ro, Lim Soo Ho takes his leave deciding to trust his nation, leaving behind the girl he has feelings for. The episode does little to develop the story, however the building temperature in the story of the leads can be duly noted. If given the chance, what do you think Lim Soo Ho would choose, his country or his love?

