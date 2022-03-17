Snowdrop Ep 6 Review: Jung Hae In fights Kim Min Kyu; Learns of Jisoo’s truth

Snowdrop's story continues as the spy has left for his country, giving a longing filled look to his ladylove. Here’s the latest review.

As Lim Soo Ho (Jung Hae In) and his comrades leave the girls’ dormitory, they enter a zone full of South Korean military personnel waiting to gun them down. Eun Young Ro’s (Jisoo) father is desperate to save his daughter who is now a hostage in the showdown between the two nation’s forces.

A lot of back and forth later, the South Korean soldiers open fire at the spy and his team who rush back to the dorms, getting injured in the process. Lim Soo Ho bandages the injured hand of Eun Young Ro and promises to release her to make their favour even, making the other girls in the room jealous of her and they start blaming her for hiding the spy. Joo Gyeok Chan (Kim Min Kyu) has his eyes on his leader who he thinks is slipping away and a fight breaks out between the two.

Soon, Lim Soo Ho decides to release some girls but they start bickering to let themselves be chosen. After hearing the taunts of the others, Eun Young Ro gives up her spot. Jang Han Na (Jung Eugene) and Kang Chung Ya (Yoo In Na) are let into the dorms for treating the injured soldier when another quarrel breaks out between the girls.

Eun Young Ro shouts to release everyone but her as she is of prime importance. She reveals her status as the daughter of the leader of the political party he is working with. With a sinister smile Lim Soo Ho decides on his plan.

The dense storyline and subtle romance in the show is keeping the audiences at the edge of their seats.

