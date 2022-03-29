Snowdrop Ep 7 Review: Jung Hae In & BLACKPINK’s Jisoo pull guns at each other; Who will pull the trigger?

In another turn of events, Eun Young Ro (Jisoo) reveals to Lim Soo Ho (Jung Hae In) that she is the daughter of the Director of ANSP and thus begins the flip side of the hostage situation where she is being held inside the women’s dorm along with others.

A feeling of betrayal and disbelief rising inside him, Lim Soo Ho proceeds to place his revolver at her jaw and declares that she won’t have the chance to get released again. They have an emotional fight where she wishes for the release of another person in her place and he calls her his human shield now that she can be used as bait.

Under the guise of a doctor, Kang Chung Ya (Yoo In Na) reveals her identity as another spy from the North and proceeds to help the others. Another battle of wits breaks out between the politicians of both countries. Soon after a commotion, a gun finds itself at the leg of Eun Young Ro that she drags to aim at Lim Soo Ho after much hesitation. A tussle follows and her eyes land on the paper plane with the message of wanting to see Lim Soo Ho just once more. The two exchange a meaningful glance and she questions if he returned just for her.

A fake tip about a SWAT team waiting to kill the spies reaches them and Lim Soo Ho announces his decision to kill Eun Young Ro to fool her father who is wire-tapping the conversation. The episode ends as Eun Young Ro watches the news about her brother being killed by Lim Soo Ho.

