Snowdrop Ep 8 Review: Jung Hae In & BLACKPINK’s Jisoo end up on each other’s bad side

The story of ‘Snowdrop’ keeps getting entangled further with each episode. The leads that cannot help but fall for each other, their peers who do everything to keep them apart and the dire situation that pits them against each other- the show rapidly spirals into a mess of repeated betrayal and despair.

Eun Young Ro (Jisoo) learns of her brother’s death at the hands of the North Korean spies, the ones that also include the guy that she has feelings for. She faints at the thought of having lost another family member only to be caught by Lim Soo Ho (Jung Hae In). An ANSP agent learns how the spy was hidden in the girl’s dormitory with the help of their team’s director’s daughter and her roommates.

Lim Soo Ho finds out about the deal between the two nations ahead of the elections and steadies his hopes of being saved. He is informed of keeping the hostages at the dorm for nine more days until the elections take place. He offers her late brother’s scarf to Eun Young Ro for comfort. Kang Chung Ya (Yoo In Na) asks him to release half of the hostages to ease the situation. The girls suspect Eun Young Ro would be the first one to be released, sensing Lim Soo Ho’s liking of her.

The leads head back to a room where Lim Soo Ho replaces Eun Young Ro’s bandage and embraces her, only for her to cry in his arms and secretly steal the remote detonator that can blow up the entire place.

