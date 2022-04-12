Snowdrop Ep 9 Review: Jung Hae In & BLACKPINK’s Jisoo are on the same side?

Detonator in her hand, Eun Young Ro (Jisoo) demands the truth from Lim Soo Ho (Jung Hae In). He expresses how he wishes for everyone’s safety and is called a liar. It is soon revealed Pi Seung Hee (Yoon Se Ah), the hall manager of the dorms, is also a part of the ANSP and plans to work together to save the hostages.

The ANSP team leader, Lee Gang Mu (Jang Seung Jo) and Lim Soo Ho join hands to escape the petty tricks of the politicians of their individual countries. Kang Cheong Ya (Yoo In Na) figures out Lim Soo Ho’s feelings for Eun Young Ro and she is told about the plan involving the two enemy nations.

Gye Bun Ok (Kim Hye Yoon) plans on stealing the money hidden in a closet and does her best to keep others’ eyes off it. Jang Han Na (Jung Yoo Jin) is caught trying to help the hostages escape and is put behind bars.

Eun Young Ro runs off to a room and the attention is diverted from the hostages to her, meanwhile the students are swiftly and secretly taken to a secret passage in order to escape. Kang Cheong Ya (Yoo In Na) takes hold of the detonator and reveals her identity by threatening to kill them all if they try to run. With a boom, there’s an explosion and the room is lit up in flames.



