Snowdrop: New character posters capture BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae In’s tragic love story

In the character posters for the JTBC weekend drama 'Snowdrop’, which was released on November 30th, Jung Hae In and Jisoo express the tragedy that is their love story. With broken glass, forlorn expressions and simple but impactful lines, keeps the viewers extremely curious. The first episode is out on December 18 on Disney+.

Jung Hae In bowed his head over the broken glass and looked as if he was anguished.The phrase 'A man aiming at her fate, Im Soo Ho' drew attention. It expresses the inner conflict and sadness felt between the given fate and the inevitable love story. Jisoo displayed the innocence of a young woman in love. She showed her faith in love and his innocence.The phrase 'A woman aiming for love towards him, Eun Young Ro' was seen.

‘Snowdrop’ is set in 1987, when South Korea was governed by a dictatorial government. Graduate student Im Soo Ho (Jung Hae In) is covered in blood and he jumps into the female dormitory at Hosoo Women’s University. Eun Young-Ro (Jisoo) finds him and helps to hide him. They develop a romantic relationship.Im Soo Ho is a graduate student at a prestigious university.

He is Korean-German. He has charisma and he is also mysterious. Eun Young Ro is in the first grade of Hosoo Women’s University. She is a major in English literature. She first met Im Soo Ho on a blind date and fell in love with him at first sight. The first broadcast will be on December 18th at 7pm IST.

