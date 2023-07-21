Snowdrop pair Jisoo of BLACKPINK and Jung Hae In reunite at VIP premiere of Kim Hye Soo's movie Smugglers

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae In reunited at the VIP premiere of the movie Smugglers. Smugglers held their VIP premiere on July 20 in Gangnam, not just the two Snowdrop stars many other renowned Korean actors were invited for the premiere of the movie. Fans were extremely excited to see the co-stars Jisoo and Jung Hae In meet again at the premiere.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Actor Jung Hae In of Snowdrop

Snowdrop actors Jisoo and Jung Hae In attend the VIP premiere of Kim Hye Soo's Smugglers on July 20. The BLACKPINK member and Jung Hae In took a moment to click pictures together. As soon as fans found out about this reunion they could not stop but swoon over the Snowdrop pair. This is not the first time they met after Snowdrop aired. Jung Hae In attended BLACKPINK's concert in October 2022 and even shared a picture with her on Instagram to show his support. Other Snowdrop cast members Kim Hye Yoon, Jung Shin Hye, Jung Yi Seo, and Choi Hee Jin were also seen at the concert held in Seoul.

About Snowdrop

Snowdrop is a tragic love story of a North Korean spy and a college student set in 1987 during the Democratic Movement where BLACKPINK's Jisoo played the role of Eun Young Ro and Jung Hae In played the role of the spy Im Su Ho. After getting embroiled in the controversy of distorting history, the K-drama finally resolved the issues and was aired. Snowdrop was the first K-drama wear Jisoo appeared as the main lead character. This story had a huge image on the viewers as it left making them feel a whirlpool of emotions.

About Smugglers' VIP premiere

Many celebrities attended the premier of Kim Hye Soo, Go Min Si, Jo In Sung, Yeom Jeong Ah, Park Jung Min, and Kim Jong Soo starrer Smugglers. Actors like Song Hye Kyo, YoonA, IU, Ahn Bo Hyun, Han Ji Min, Lee Seung Gi, Lim Ji Yeon, Ryu Seung Ryong, Park Hee Soo, Kim Hieora, Park Joong Hoon, Choi Ji Woo, Park Tae Hwan, Jang Ki Ha and many more graced the occasion. Ryu Seung Hwan's directed Smugglers is set to release on July 26.

