Snowdrop star Jung Hae In’s company FNC Ent. shares official statement regarding fraudulent impersonations

On March 2, FNC Entertainment released the official statement for accounts that impersonate Jung Hae In and conduct several fraudulent activities. They said that they will be pressing charges against the people who are impersonating him and making them pay. They also advised fans to report the accounts to them.

Full statement:

Actor Jung Hae In's case asking for attention to damage to an impersonation account.

Good morning. It's FNC ENTERTAINMENT.

We would like to inform you of the recent reports of damage caused by SNS accounts and messages impersonating actors Jung Hae In and his agency's employees. Currently, actor Jung Hae In does not operate any social media handles other than Instagram (@holyhaein) and Twitter account (@ActorHaein). Also, under no circumstances do you contact a specific individual or make any financial request. Please pay special attention to our fans to prevent any damage caused by impersonation accounts. Since this impersonation is a criminal act, we will take legal action if necessary through continuous monitoring. Don't respond to messages that you impersonate.

Thank you.

Previously, model and actor Jang Yoon Joo revealed the shooting location of 'Veteran 2' through his Instagram. Following the first episode, Jang Yoon Joo will also appear in 'Veteran 2'. 'Veteran 2' is a sequel to the movie 'Veteran', which attracted about 13.41 million viewers. 'Veteran 2' depicts a new crisis faced by the more seasoned detective Seo Do Chul and the veteran violent crime investigation unit. The original veteran detective team, including Hwang Jung Min, Oh Dal Su, Jang Yoon Joo, Oh Dae Hwan, and Kim Si Hoo, who led the success of the previous film, has once again joined together, and actor Jung Hae In has newly joined.

'Veteran', actionist Seo Do Cheol (played by Hwang Jung Min) who always sees the end once plugged in, Team Leader Oh (played by Oh Dal Su), a matchmaker with 20 years of experience, Miss Bong (played by Jang Yoon Joo), a camouflage expert, and Detective Wang (played by Oh Dae Hwan), and even the youngest detective Yoon (Kim Si Hoo) are fearless, unable to catch anything, and the Metropolitan Investigation Unit in charge of special violent cases is about to catch their breath after solving a large-scale crime they have been pursuing for a long time.

