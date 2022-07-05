‘Snowdrop’ star Jung Hae In in talks to lead the sequel of the popular 2015 film ‘Veteran’?

An official from Jung Hae In's agency FNC Entertainment revealed to a South Korea media outlet on July 5, "Jung Hae In received an offer to appear in 'Veteran 2' and is currently reviewing it." 'Veteran 2' is a sequel to 'Veteran,' which was released in 2015 and collected 13.4 million domestic viewers. Meanwhile, Jung Hae In is scheduled to meet the public with Disney+ 'Connect' and Netflix's original series 'D.P. Season 2'.

Jung Hae In officially debuted in 2014 through the TV series ‘Bride of the Century’ and then appeared in the indie film ‘The Youth’. The same year, he was cast in the historical series ‘The Three Musketeers’. He then appeared in small roles and made several cameo appearances for various TV series and films from 2014 to 2016. One of his memorable appearances was in ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ as Kim Go Eun's first love.

In 2017, he gained popularity with his performance in fantasy romance series ‘While You Were Sleeping’. He landed his first leading role in the romance drama ‘Something in the Rain’ alongside Son Ye Jin. Later that year, he was cast in the period romance film ‘Tune in for Love’ alongside Kim Go Eun. In 2019, Jung Hae In starred in the youth film Start-Up as a school drop out who ends up in a gang. The same year he was cast in the romance drama ‘One Spring Night’ alongside Han Ji Min, helmed by the director and writer of ‘Something in the Rain’.

In 2020, Jung Hae In starred in romance drama ‘A Piece of Your Mind’ alongside Chae Soo Bin. In the same year, he joined JTBC drama ‘Snowdrop’ alongside Jisoo, which was helmed by Sky Castle writer and producer and premiered in December 2021. In 2021, Jung Hae In starred in the Netflix series ‘D.P.’ as a Military Police soldier tasked with pursuing deserters.

ALSO READ: Park Eun Bin & ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ rank atop most buzzworthy actor and drama lists

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.