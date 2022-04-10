‘Snowdrop’ star Kim Hye Yoon and ‘Beyond Evil’ star Yeo Jin Goo to lead upcoming film ‘Agreement’?

Yeo Jin Goo and Kim Hye Yoon received an offer to appear in the movie 'Agreement' and are considering them. ‘Agreement’ is a new film directed by Seo Eun Young, who won the Daemyung Culture Wave Award at the 20th Busan International Film Festival in 2015 for the movie 'Superman'. In February of 2021, Seo Eun Young directed 'Confession', starring actress Park Ha Sun.

Yeo Jin Goo began his career as a child actor, debuting in the film ‘Sad Movie’ (2005). Nicknamed ‘Nation's Little Brother’ he went on to play the younger characters of the lead roles in movies and television dramas such as in ‘A Frozen Flower’, ‘Giant’, ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’, and ‘Missing You’. He is known for playing the title character in the action thriller ‘Hwayi: A Monster Boy’, for which he won Best New Actor at the Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Since then, he has taken on lead roles in the films ‘Shoot Me in the Heart’, ‘The Long Way Home’, and ‘Warriors of the Dawn’. He has also starred in the dramas ‘Orange Marmalade’, ‘The Royal Gambler’, ‘Circle’, ‘Reunited Worlds’, ‘The Crowned Clown’, ‘My Absolute Boyfriend’, ‘Hotel del Luna’, and ‘Beyond Evil’.

Kim Hye Yoon is a South Korean actress and model. She first became known through her portrayal as Kang Ye-seo in JTBC's television series ‘Sky Castle’ and received her first leading role with MBC's ‘Extraordinary You’. But her most recent role in ‘Snowdrop’ received the best reactions as she played an antagonist in the drama. She was also well-received for her lead role in her new film 'The Girl on the Bulldozer', which was released on April 7th.

