‘Snowdrop’ star Kim Hye Yoon to lead webtoon based rom-com drama ‘The Year We Turned 29’

On April 13th, Kim Hye Yoon received an offer to appear in her latest drama 'The Year We Turned 29' as the main character. In response, IHQ, the agency, told OSEN, "It is true that we received an offer from the production team. We are currently reviewing it." It is a work based on the popular Naver webtoon of the same name. 'The Year We Turned 29' is a romantic comedy that tells the story of three 29-year-olds who don't get along with their love affairs, work, or exams.

The original webtoon was officially serialised in March 2019, and immediately after its release, it stimulated a high consensus and received favourable reviews. As a result, the drama production rights were sold early in 2020, raising expectations for a live-action drama adaptation. In February, Naver drew attention by putting its name on the webtoon IP-based OTT content lineup released by Naver.

Kim Hye Yoon is an actress who debuted in her 2013 KBS 2TV drama 'Samsaengi'. After gaining her acting experience by appearing in her various works, the JTBC drama 'Sky Castle' was a box office hit and her acting skills were well-received, making her face known. Since then, she has gained momentum by starring in MBC's 'Extraordinary You' and tvN's 'Secret Royal Inspector Joy'.

Her most recent role in ‘Snowdrop’ received the best reactions as she played an antagonist in the drama. She was also well-received for her lead role in her new film 'The Girl on the Bulldozer', which was released on April 7th.

