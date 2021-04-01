Snowdrop star Kim Hye Yoon in talks for upcoming drama Tale of the Secret Royal Inspector and Jo Yi

Kim Hye Yoon has been approached for the role of Kim Jo Yi and is currently reviewing the offer. Read on to find out.

The month of April, not only promises to bring more music, but also fresh and exciting dramas! EXID's Hani has been approached to play the female lead in the upcoming K-drama It is said that Idol will be directed by No Jong Chan, whose works include Personal Taste and Clean with Passion for Now. It is written and scripted by Jung Yoon Jung of Tale of Incomplete Life aka Misaeng and Bride of the Water God fame. Now, we have Kim Hye Yoon, who seems to have a rather busy and exciting year ahead with Snowdrop and new, exciting projects in the pipeline!

According to a report by Newsen, Kim Hye Yoon's agency, Sidus HQ confirmed in affirmative that Kim Hye Yoon has been approached to play the role of Kim Jo Yi in an upcoming drama titled, Tale of the Secret Royal Inspector and Jo Yi. It is said to be a historical-fantasy drama based on the life of a Royal Secret Agent. Kim Hye Yoon's agency also confirmed that the talented star is currently reviewing the offer to offer. The drama will go on floors in the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, Kim Hye Yoon, Jung Hae In, and Jisoo starrer drama, Snowdrop is under fire allegedly distorting historical facts. Netizens began criticizing Snowdrop after parts of the synopsis began to circulate online. According to these online sources, the male lead is a spy who has infiltrated the activist movement, while another male character is a team leader at the Agency for National Security Planning (NSP) but is described as being straightforward and just.

JTBC issued a statement stating that Snowdrop is not a drama that disparages the pro-democracy movement or glamorizes being a spy or working for the NSP. They reiterated that the synopsis making rounds is unrelated to the show's actual production, and requested fans to avoid such reckless speculation about a drama that has not aired yet.

