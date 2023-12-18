Snowdrop starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae In celebrates 2 years: Deep dive into complex characters

Snowdrop is a romance-melodrama which released on December 18, 2021, and its final episode was released on January 30, 2022. The drama created a lot of buzz around it due to its star cast and a thick plotline which was layered with politics and history. The aesthetic also stole the viewers' hearts as the retro vibe, set design and costumes complimented the drama. Moreover, the series also included some complex characters who had their agendas and ambitions. Here is a breakdown of the characters from the show.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo as Eun Young Ro

Snowdrop was BLACKPINK's Jisoo's first venture into the acting world. She took on the role of Eun Young Ro who is a daughter of a politician but lives a simple life in a college hostel with her friends. The character might seem like a simple daughter a rich man at a glance. But she turns out to be much more than that. While she goes all out to help a stranger whom she believes is a university student who is protesting and running from the police, she is also unafraid and courageous. As she helps this person, she risks her own stability. Though she ends up falling for this man, she takes charge and goes against him when it comes to protecting her loved ones.

Jung Hae In as Im Soo Ho

Jung Hae In played the role of Im Soo Ho. He poses as a university student who is back in South Korea from Germany. This character has a lot of secrets and turns out to be a North Korean spy. He along with his other two members takes the women's hostel as hostage and asks the government to fulfill their demands. The drama also focuses on the chemistry between the two main leads. The character is a spy on a mission but as he slowly falls for Eun Young Ro, he is visibly a little distracted. Even as he takes people hostage, he has a soft spot for her anKyd takes care of her, to his members' dismay.

Kim Hye Yoon as Kye Bun Ok

Kim Hye Yoon's character Kye Bun Ok is easy to dislike. She comes from a poor background and envies the girls in her university who are privileged. She is determined to make something of herself. But she is also spiteful and goes to lengths to get what she wants. Her agenda is also to see the downfall of others to feel some sense of victory. Kye Bun Ok always fends for herself first; she is her priority. But she is also resourceful and hardworking and does not shy away from hard work in order to achieve her dreams.

Kim Min Gu as Joo Gyeok Chan

Kim Min Gyu plays Jung Hae In's associate Joo Gyeok Chan. He is a cold and logical person. Every time Im Soo Ho's determination and aim deters, he puts him right back into his place. He has a goal in mind and is strong-minded to achieve it despite hindrances. Joo Gyeok Chan and Kye Bun Ok's interactions sparked a frenzy in fans as they shipped the two characters.