'Snowdrop' stars BLACKPINK's Jisoo & Jung Hae In dished on being paired opposite each other & their chemistry

We are ten days away from BLACKPINK Jisoo and Jung Hae In starrer 'Snowdrop' and we are super stoked about it! 'Snowdrop,' which will be helmed by the director and writer of JTBC’s smash hit 'SKY Castle,' is set in Seoul in 1987. The drama will tell the love story of Su Ho (Jung Hae In), a student at a prestigious university who suddenly rushes into a women’s university dorm covered in blood one day, and Young Ro (Jisoo), a student at the women’s university who hides him and takes care of his wounds even while facing danger under close surveillance.

The two become close and begin a clandestine relationship as danger engulfs them from all sides. In a recent interview, Jisoo and Jung Hae In shared their thoughts on being paired opposite each other for the first time. Jisoo revealed she feels lucky to have Jung Hae In as her first co-star! From the first shoot to the last, he monitored the scenes with her and offered his helpful feedback as well. She thinks his greatest charm is that he listens carefully and sincerely thinks over everyone’s concerns.

Jisoo also revealed that she received a lot of love and support from her BLACKPINK members, who promised her that they will be tuning in the drama as well.

On the other hand, Jung Hae In had nothing but praise for his leading lady Jisoo stating that for him she is Young Ro herself. He revealed that her character portrayal is amazing, and it’s surprising to see her understanding of the director’s instructions on set. He further stated that their chemistry while acting together is also great because Jisoo is friendly to everyone, and whose strength is being considerate of others.

'Snowdrop' premieres on December 18 at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST) on JTBC and Disney+.

