Snowdrop: Touch Your Heart's Yoo In Na CONFIRMED to play lead role in BLACKPINK's Jisoo & Jung Hae In starrer

According to a recent report, Yoo In-na has been confirmed to star in a leading role alongside BLACKPINK member Jisoo and Jung Hae-in in Snowdrop.

While the cast of the upcoming JTBC drama Snowdrop is busy with filming, it was recently confirmed in a report by Star News via Soompi that Yoo In-na will be playing a leading role in the highly-awaited drama. The Touch Your Heart star will be joining an eclectic cast comprising of BLACKPINK member Jisoo, Something in the Rain star Jung Hae-in, Extraordinary You star Kim Hye-yoon, Encounter star Jang Seung-jo, SKY Castle star Yoon Se-ah, and Catch the Ghost star Jung Yoo-jin.

In Snowdrop, we will see In-na playing the role of Kang Chung-ya, a beautiful and talented surgeon from a state-run hospital whose personality can charm just about anyone in a split second. Chung-ya may have a earned a solid reputation as a dependable surgeon for her skills in the operating room but the mysterious character appears to be hiding a secret of her own. In-na's most recent drama outing was The Spies Who Loved Me opposite Shinhwa leader Eric and Im Joo-hwan.

For the unversed, Snowdrop is set in 1987 and is based on the love story of Soo Ho (Hae-in), a prestigious university student and Young Cho (Jisoo), a college student. One night, Soo Ho rushes into the female dorm where Jisoo stays covered in blood while the latter takes care of his wound even at the face of imminent danger due to close surveillance inside the dorm.

With SKY Castle's director and writer Jo Hyun-tak and Yoo Hyun-mi leading Snowdrop, the JTBC drama is scheduled to premiere in 2021.

