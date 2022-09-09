Snowdrop, Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, Business Proposal most tweeted K-dramas; India at No.6 for most tweets

K-dramas have conquered the world with their charms. They are some of the most consumed content by young and old alike. Social media plays a major factor in the promotion of these shows and acts as a medium for the fans to interact with each other as well as discuss their countless theories.

Recently, Twitter Korea released data on the K-content talk on the platform. Among the lists released, the top 10 most tweeted about dramas were revealed. Interestingly, Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK member Jisoo’s ‘Snowdrop’ topped the list. It was followed by Nam Joo Hyuk and KIm Tae Ri starrer ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ while Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong’s ‘Business Proposal’ came in third.