Snowdrop, Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, Business Proposal most tweeted K-dramas; India at No.6 for most tweets
All of Us Are Dead, and Our Beloved Summer follow close behind.
K-dramas have conquered the world with their charms. They are some of the most consumed content by young and old alike. Social media plays a major factor in the promotion of these shows and acts as a medium for the fans to interact with each other as well as discuss their countless theories.
Recently, Twitter Korea released data on the K-content talk on the platform. Among the lists released, the top 10 most tweeted about dramas were revealed. Interestingly, Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK member Jisoo’s ‘Snowdrop’ topped the list. It was followed by Nam Joo Hyuk and KIm Tae Ri starrer ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ while Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong’s ‘Business Proposal’ came in third.
Here’s the full list:
- JTBC’s ‘Snowdrop'
- tvN‘s 'Twenty-Five, Twenty One'
- SBS’ ‘Business Proposal'
- Netflix’s 'All of Us Are Dead’
- SBS’ 'Our Beloved Summer’
- Watcha’s 'Semantic Error'
- ENA’s 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'
- MBC’s ‘The Red Sleeve'
- tvN’s 'Our Blues'
- Netflix’s 'Squid Game'
Notably, ‘Squid Game’ is the only 2021 released K-drama to make an appearance in the list, while ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo' released from July 2022 to August 2022 definitely made itself known as the latest and very impactful entry. In the same report, it was also noted that over the past ten years, the amount of tweets made relating to K-content have seen a rise of a staggering 546 per cent.
India has been quite the contributor to the list as it continues to express a liking towards Hallyu and its various stakeholders. Landing at No.6, India stands as one of the Top 10 countries tweeting the most about K-content globally.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: 14 K-Dramas premiering in September 2022: Little Women, Blind, Love in Contract, One Dollar Lawyer and more