SNSD’s Yuri and Jung Il Woo’s new drama ‘Good Job’ moves forward with a new director

On July 20th, ENA, production company of ‘Good Job’ said, "Director Ryu Seung Jin will move to the creator to work on the script to improve the overall quality of the work," and "It was decided after sufficient discussion." Accordingly, Kang Min Goo is newly hired as a director and is leading the scene.

'Good Job' is a drama that depicts the romance between a new chaebol detective and a sharp sighted person. 'Good Job' is scheduled to air in the second half of this year. This will also be the reunion of Yuri and Jung Il Woo since they acted in ‘Bossam: Steal The Fate’.

Here’s the full statement:

“Hello, this is the production team of the new ENA Wednesday-Thursday drama “Good Job.”We are making a statement regarding the article that was published today about the change in [our drama’s] director. In order to improve the overall quality of our drama, director Ryu Seung Jin will be changing positions to “creator” and working on the script. This decision was made after plenty of discussion, and it was not due to conflict with the actors, as was previously reported. Therefore, Kang Min Goo has newly joined the project as director and is currently leading the filming set. The cast and the crew will all work hard and do their utmost in order to bring viewers a great drama.

Thank you.”

Jung Il Woo is best known for his roles in the sitcom ‘Unstoppable High Kick’ (2006), and the television dramas ‘The Return of Iljimae’ (2009), ‘49 Days’ (2011), ‘Cool Guys, Hot Ramen’ (2011), ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’ (2012) and ‘Cinderella with Four Knights’ (2016). Yuri debuted as a member of girl group Girls' Generation (and later its subgroup Girls' Generation-Oh!GG) in August 2007. Apart from her group's activities, she has acted in several television dramas such as ‘Fashion King’ (2012), ‘Local Hero’ (2016), ‘Innocent Defendant’ (2017), ‘Dae Jang Geum Is Watching’ (2018), and ‘Bossam: Steal the Fate’ (2021). In 2013, she made her film debut in ‘No Breathing’. In 2018, she made her debut as a soloist with her first extended play ‘The First Scene’.

