SNSD’s Yuri, Jung Il Woo & Eum Moon Suk are a hardworking and chaotic trio in teaser trailer for ‘Good Job’

On August 16th, 'Good Job' side released the main trailer, drawing attention. The one-minute video contains all the pleasant laughter, heart-pounding excitement, and exhilarating action that 'Good Job' will bring, raising expectations for this broadcast.

The main trailer begins with Eun Seon Woo (Jung Il Woo), who goes to work. His ambassador, “Do you know how much of my time can be converted into money?” shows the dignity of the chairman who leads a chaebol company. Then, Eun Seon Woo, who passed through the secret space as if walking on the runway, transforms into a completely different image from when he was the chairman. It contains Eun Seon Woo, a detective in disguise to investigate. His confidence that he has a better appearance, wealth, and personality than Sherlock Holmes raises curiosity about his skills.

Next comes Don Sera (SNSD’s Yuri), who says, “Even though the ghosts can trick you, you can’t fool my eyes.” Eun Seon Woo said, “What kind of eagle is it? are you an ostrich? Or maybe even a human telescope?” Don Sera explains to Eun Seon Woo, "To be precise, super vision." It adds to the curiosity about what supersight really is and how to use it.

Finally, Yang Jin Mo (Eum Moon Seok) appears, introducing himself as “a lawyer directly under Eunkang Group Chairman Eun Seon Woo.” However, his appearance in the video draws attention because it is something unusual for a lawyer. From finding something with a computer to secretly attaching a locator to a car, his versatile performance is such that Don Sera says, "You're more talented than you look."

