SNSD’s Seohyun confirmed to star in sci-fi film Finding The King; Koo Kyo Hwan and Yoo Jae Myung in talks

According to the film industry on February 8th, Seohyun recently confirmed her appearance in 'Finding the King' and is preparing for filming. 'Finding the King' is a movie about what happens in the summer of 1980 when an unknown giant comes to a remote village in the Demilitarized Zone.

'The Battle of Bongo-dong' and 'Memoir of a Murderer' are attracting attention in the film industry because they are the first sci-fi films directed by Won Shin Yeon. Koo Kyo Hwan may play the role of a health center doctor dispatched to a village in the DMZ, and Yoo Jae Myung may appear as a villager full of justice.

Seohyun’s role:

In 'Finding the King', Seohyun takes on the role of the only nurse at the village health center and leads the main narrative with Yoo Jae-myeong and others. Seohyun, who debuted as a girl group Girls' Generation in 2007, has settled down from a singer to a leading actress and is continuing her fast pace. After challenging a different romantic comedy in the Netflix movie 'Love and Leashes' released in February last year, in June, she returned to the drama industry with the KBS2 drama 'Jinx's Lover'.

After that, she spent really busy days with the movie 'Holy Night: Demon Hunters', the Netflix series 'The Thief: The Sound of a Knife', and Girls' Generation activities. This year, Seohyun is taking on her first sci-fi movie with 'Finding the King'. On February 3rd, Seohyun had her first script reading with director Won Shin Yeon, Koo Kyo Hwan, and Yoo Jae Myung, and vowed to shoot the movie without incident. In 'Finding the King', Seohyun took on a new challenge in that she not only collaborated with her fellow actors, but also acted with a huge CG character.

Sci-Fi in Korean films and dramas:

On the other hand, the SF genre has recently been newly spotlighted in the Korean film industry. The Korean SF genre is attracting attention because it is created by adding Korean imagination and Korean VFX technology that has developed to a world-class level.

