SNSD's Sooyoung and Choi Tae Joon starrer drama So I Married An Anti Fan releases teasers ahead of premiere

Anticipation for the Korean adaptation of "So I Married An Anti-Fan" is on the rise as the drama releases fresh stills and previews.

Korean online novels are as popular as their webtoons (manhwa) when it comes to entertainment. Some novels become so popular that they get their own adaptations into animation, manhwa and, of course, movies and/or dramas. One such novel is So I Married an Anti-Fan. The Korean novel has been adapted to a manhwa and, as most might know, a Chinese film. The novel is now getting a Korean drama adaptation by the same name and will be broadcasted from April 30. With not much time left for premiere, two video teasers have been unveiled.

The first teaser, released on April 21, roughly describes the beginning of the feud between our two main leads - Hoo Joon, played by Suspicious Partner star Choi Tae Joon, and Lee Geun Young, played by Run On actress Choi Soo Young. On an event night, beautiful K-Pop idol aura expressed by actor Choi Tae Joon, the two characters meet each other coincidentally. Magazine reporter Lee Geun Young was at the wrong place and at the wrong time which led to her being misunderstood. A scuffle, involving a broken camera, ends with her throwing her pointy heel at the K-Pop star. Unfortunately, that was captured and made front-page news.

The second teaser was released on April 22 and seemed to be taking place not long after the heel-to-face incident. The aforementioned incident, probably, caused our female lead to be fired and all the resentment is being poured out on Hoo Joon. Lee Geun Young has officially become his first anti-fan. Going by the novel, Hoo Joon is of the belief that an anti-fan cannot hate somebody because they don't know the person well. Logical! And this belief is what landed the two in an uncomfortable situation. Hoo Joon's agent JJ (2PM's Chansung) gets both people to shoot a show, So I Married an Anti-Fan, where they have to live together. Would definitely make for some very humorous, and romantic, situations.

At 6 pm KST on Friday, April 30, simultaneous broadcasts to 190 countries around the world have been confirmed through Naver TV and global platforms iQIYI and VIKI. In addition, it would also be broadcasted on Amazon Prime Video in Japan at the same time, raising the expectations of prospective viewers to the fullest.

Will you be watching So I Married An Anti-Fan? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :iQIYI

Share your comment ×