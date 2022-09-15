SNSD’s Sooyoung and Forecasting Love and Weather’s Yoon Park confirmed to lead MBC’s new rom-com drama

‘Please Send a Fan Letter' is a work that won the Best Picture award at last year's MBC Drama Script Contest for a sensuous and fresh portrayal of the show business world. Therefore, it is not an exaggeration to say that the script with exciting material and solid composition has already been recognized for its uniqueness. In addition, Choi Sooyoung and Yoon Park , who have shown a unique presence in each work regardless of genre, have confirmed their appearances, and the healing romance chemistry that the two will provide is already amplifying viewers' expectations.

MBC's new drama 'Please Send a Fan Letter', which is scheduled to be aired for the first time in November, confirmed the casting of Choi Sooyoung and Yoon Park and started production in earnest. 'Send a Fan Letter' is a full-fledged romantic comedy about an actress who is facing the biggest crisis in her life and a man who has to protect his daughter's fan spirit by replying to a fake fan letter.

First, Sooyoung took on the role of Han Kang Hee, the top star who faced the biggest crisis in her life in the entertainment industry because of a fan letter. Sooyoung, who has shown deep acting that doubles the charm of the character in various works such as movies and dramas, is expected to fascinate viewers with portrayal of the character this time as well.

Next, Yoon Park plays the role of Bang Jeong Seok, a single father raising her daughter, who is suffering from leukemia, alone. Jeong Seok, who wants to grant the wishes of his daughter who is persevering through the difficult cancer treatment in the drama, is a warm and positive character in everything.

