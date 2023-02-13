SNSD’s Sooyoung dances to Genie, Forever One and more at Im Siwan’s fan concert; Lee Joon, Bora show support

On February 11th, Sooyoung posted a picture on her Instagram with the caption, "I lost. I lost." Along with this, the released photos show Sooyoung and Im Siwan posing in various poses. In particular, Im Siwan made people laugh by posing more bewitching than Sooyoung. In response, Sooyoung covered her eyes and made an expression as if she was holding back a burst of laughter, causing her to laugh once more.

On the afternoon of February 12th, Singer and actor Bora from Sistar posted a picture on her Instagram with the comment, “Cool Siwan, pretty Siwan. The photos released on the day show Bora and Empire's children's actor Im Siwan , Secret's Jeon Hyo Sung, and MBLAQ's former actor Lee Joon's appearance. Siwan held a fan concert on the 11th, and three people attended the concert to support him.

Im Siwan’s new film:

The Netflix movie 'Unlocked' is a realistic thriller depicting the story of an ordinary office worker who loses his smartphone containing all his personal information and begins to threaten his entire daily life. Actors Im Siwan, Chun Woo Hee, and Kim Hee Won appeared. The film begins by highlighting the smartphone, which has become an indispensable daily necessity for modern people. Modern people do various daily tasks such as texting, calling, taking pictures, mobile banking, and social media with their smartphones.

The role of Joon Young, who hacked the smartphone, was played by actor Im Siwan. Having already played a mysterious character in the movie 'Emergency Declaration', which raised the tension of the drama, he led the play solidly as a murderer who looks good on the outside but has a terrifying psychopathic temperament. It seems that viewers will be able to watch it while feeling the fear of 'something that can happen to me' because it captures the moment when everyday life becomes a fear with the material using a smartphone, which is used by all modern people.

ALSO READ: TOMORROW X TOGETHER becomes only the 2nd K-Pop artist to do THIS on Billboard 200 with latest album

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the video and photos? Let us know in the comments below.