SNSD’s Sooyoung, Yoon Park and more participate in the script reading for upcoming romance drama

'Please Send A Fan Letter' , which is scheduled to be aired for the first time on November 26, is a full-fledged romantic comedy about an actress who faces the biggest crisis in her life and a man who has to protect her daughter's fan heart by replying to a fake fan letter. It won the Best Picture Award at the MBC Drama Script Competition.

Script Reading Session:

At the script reading site, the passion and chemistry of the actors as well as the production team shone from the first meeting. Director Jeong Sang Hee and writer Park Tae Yang, Choi Sooyoung, Yoon Park, Shin Yeonwoo, Jeong Jae Seong, Jung In Ji, Kang Da Hyun, Choi Ha Yun, Han Jeong Ho, Kim Sangwoo, Kim Mi Ryeo, Park Chan Yang, Bang Eun Hee, and child actors Jin Yu Chan, Yoo Ji Wan, and Kim Gyu Na, all cast and staff were in attendance.

The solid acting skills added to the energy of the actors armed with the basics, overflowing talents and various charms, signaling a lively start in an atmosphere full of laughter and passion than ever before. As the full-scale script reading began, the actors instantly immersed themselves in their respective roles and performed performances reminiscent of actual filming. Even though it was their first meeting, they perfectly realized the characters, revealing each charm and presence.

Sooyoung:

Choi Sooyoung's acting transformation as Han Kang Hee, the top star who faced the biggest crisis in her life because of the fan letter, caught the eye. It shows off the charm of Han Kang Hee's character, who is confident and lovely, and also has innocence. In particular, she completed the character of Han Kang Hee, a top star that only Sooyoung can express with her changeable and delicate emotional acting.

Yoon Park:

The performance of Yoon Park, who plays the role of Bang Jeong Seok, an unmarried couple raising a sick daughter alone after quitting a lawyer at a well-known law firm, was also impressive. From the father who loves his daughter dearly, who can do anything for a sick daughter, to the boy in the memories who is good at studying and exercising with a warm face, he overwhelms the atmosphere. Yoon Park, who was completely disassembled in the role of Bang Jeong Seok from the start, completed a three-dimensional character with detailed expressive power from the tone of the dialogue to the eyes, raising expectations for his new acting transformation.