SNSD’s Sooyoung, Yoon Park and Shin Yeon Woo star in ‘Please Send Me A Fan Letter’ teaser poster

The first teaser poster released contains images of Choi Sooyoung , Yoon Park, and child actor Shin Yeonwoo, stimulating curiosity about the relationship between these three people at once. Choi Sooyoung as the top actress Han Kang Hee, Shin Yeonwoo as Yuna, her passionate fan, and Yoon Park as Bang Jeong Seok, a father who only cares for his daughter, Yuna. You can see their interesting relationship.

As such, the visuals of the three people in the first teaser poster released this time convey the feeling of seeing a playful family, adding to the warmth. To this, the words of “My fan heart, will you protect me?!” was added, which seemed to represent the heart of Shin Yeonwoo.

Please Send Me A Fan Letter:

The production team said, "As this is the first representative image to be released, we wanted to show the charm of the drama as it is. The pink excitement of Han Kang Hee and Bang Jeong Seok, cute fans who love stars, and the heart of a father who cares for his daughter, we were worried that not only romance but also warm healing that will raise the temperature of the heart can be delivered to the viewers. We ask for your interest and anticipation until the first broadcast.” Meanwhile, MBC's new drama 'Please Send Me A Fan Letter' is scheduled to premiere on November 26th.

The reason for the high expectations and interest in 'Send Fan Letter' is the meeting between Choi Sooyoung and Yoon Park. The romance between Choi Sooyoung, who plays Han Kang Hee, the top star who has faced the biggest crisis in her life because of the fan letter, and Yoon Park, who plays the role of Bang Jeong Seok, a fool for his daughter, father who can do anything for his sick daughter, provides healing.