SNSD’s Tiffany Young joins Parasite’s Song Kang Ho, Byun Yo Han and Jin Ki Joo in Uncle Samsik

On June 28, SUBLIME Artist Agency said that SNSD’s Tiffany Young will be joining the cast of Uncle Samsik alongside Song Kang Ho, Byun Yo Han and Jin Ki Joo but her character has not been revealed as of yet. The drama is set in the turbulent times of the 1960s and follows the friendship and desires of two men- Samsik (Song Kang Ho) and Kim San (Byun Yo Han), who goes to the US after graduating from the Korean Military Academy. Upon returning to South Korea, he desired to change the country to an advanced industrialized society. He gets help from Samsik who understands and supports his dream.

Tiffany Young has established herself as a household name who succeeds in a number of sectors of the business, demonstrating her proficiency in a wide range of endeavors, including solo albums, musicals, acting, and group activities. In particular, she made a big impression on the small screen by getting his start in acting on the JTBC show Reborn Rich, which ended last year. Her character gave the drama more life by showing the professional side of analyst Rachel, who has a charming candor and self-assurance. Yet again after her effective debut as an entertainer, Tiffany Young will meet her fans and new viewers through her exceptionally expected show, 'Uncle Samshik'. Expectations in this work center on how to finish the character's story. The filming of Tiffany Young’s drama is currently underway.

Newbie actor Lee Ho Seok in the show will assume the part of an undergrad likewise named Lee Ho Seok. He plans to show a new side of himself by perfectly blending into the role of Lee Ho Seok, an activist student, based on his strong acting skills. Lee Ho Seok gained attention as a rookie with solid skills and visuals when he appeared in the web drama Dokgo Rewind, the musical To You at the Speed of Light and the play Another Country. Since then, he has played Han Ji Yong's secretary in the drama Mine portrayed by Lee Hyun Wook, demonstrating his strong presence.

