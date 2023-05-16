SNSD’s YoonA and 2PM’s Junho display gorgeous visuals in new poster for upcoming drama King The Land

On May 16, JTBC released the poster for King The Land with the main cast members Lim YoonA and Lee Junho. The drama follows Go Won (Lee Junho), a man who despises happiness and smiling and Cheon Rang (Lim YoonA), a woman who has no choice but to smile warmly constantly. Two people of two opposite spectrums yet working together in a hotel, feels like a recipe for disaster or will they fall in love?

The poster:

In the poster, one can see the dazzling chemistry between Go Woon and Cheon Rang. Lee Junho shows Go Won's tough personality with no smile on his face, while Lim YoonA shows off a fresh and sweet smile like the 'Smile Queen' nickname given to her in the drama. They are even dressed in opposite looks, with Go Won’s black three-piece suit and Cheon Rang looks beautiful in the red lace dress with short sleeves and flowing hair. They look like opposites but for some reason, they look amazing together.

The teaser:

Previously, they released the teaser for the drama as well. It begins with Gu Won and Cheon Rang’s chance encounter. While Gu Won has a stiff smile, Cheon Rang smiles freely at him. They don’t seem to mind each other but it is sure that they will always be running into each other. But over the course of the teaser, they constantly bicker and decide that they do not want to run into each other anymore. Being a hotel manager, Gu Won is constantly putting out fires and making decisions while Cheon Rang, being a hotelier, has no choice but to be pleasant and constantly helpful towards customers- they could not be more different but certain situations make them come closer and soon they fall for each other. They fall into problems but their support for each other helps them grow personally and professionally as well. The romance story that takes place in a hotel, has fans excited for King The Land. The drama will begin on June 17th.

ALSO READ: The Childe: Kim Seon Ho, Go Ara, Kang Taejoo, Kim Kangwoo star in action-packed teaser and posters

Advertisement