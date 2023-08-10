SNSD’s YoonA and Lee Junho look amazing as wedded couple in new King The Land behind the scene photos

On August ninth, YoonA posted behind-the-scenes photographs of the couple's wedding service in King the Land with the characters Guwon and Cheon Sarang alongside the words 'Ending' on her personal Instagram profile. In the distributed photos, YoonA presented with charming expressions alongside Lee Junho, Ahn Se Ha, Kim Ga Eun, Go Won Hee and Kim Jae Won. They were called 'Six Siblings' in King the Land and were adored by viewers. In the meantime, the JTBC show King the Land in which YoonA performed enthusiastically as Cheon Sarang, finished on August 6th with its most noteworthy rating of 14.5% in the metropolitan region and 13.8% across the country.

King The Land starring Lee Junho, YoonA and others:

Lee Junho assumed the job of Gu Won in the JTBC Saturday show King the Land, which finished on August sixth, and assumed a major part in clearing different effective indicators and Netflix's worldwide rankings. Lee Junho, who has been on the good track since his past drama The Red Sleeves, recorded a multi-hit with King the Land. Because of his energetic acting, Lee Junho has been at the highest point of different charts starting from the first episode of 'King the Land', including the television OTT coordinated effective positioning, brand popularity record, and Netflix worldwide top 10 positioning, cementing his popularity as a worldwide star. In the positioning of television OTT show actors, he held no.1 for quite some time (as of August 7, 2023), and on television OTT chart for 8 weeks after the first episode. The drama kept up with the best position in the topicality charts.

King The Land achievements:

In the Netflix Worldwide Top 10, it positioned first in the television (non-English) category multiple times, and has been in the top 10 for 8 consecutive weeks, appreciating popularity past borders. Likewise, in the show, the flower apron he wore when he was cutting onions alongside Kim Yeong Ok (Cha Soon Hee), the grandma of YoonA (assuming the part of Cheon Sarang), sold out in a moment, procuring him another moniker, 'apron man'. Every one of the outfits and props that Lee Junho wears in the show drew attention.

