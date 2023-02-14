SNSD’s YoonA and Lee Junho pose for the first couple shot of upcoming romance comedy drama King The Land

JTBC's new drama 'King the Land', which will be broadcast for the first time in 2023, is a story about a man who despises laughter (Lee Junho) and a smiling queen, Chun Sarang, who has to laugh. (YoonA) draws the story of creating a day where you can really smile brightly at the VVIP lounge 'King the Land', the dream of hoteliers. Lee Junho (Guwon) and YoonA (Chun Sarang) have already created legendary collaborations on stage several times and demonstrated synergy with a thrilling special chemistry. In the midst of this, 'King the Land' is releasing a two-shot photo for the first time that gives a glimpse of their sweet visual sum, making the heart rate soar.

YoonA and Lee Junho:

In the published photo, there are two people standing side by side under the trees full of green vitality. The combination of Guwon with a light smile on his lips and Chun Sarang's cool smile with a cute hand heart makes even the clowns of the viewers soar. On the other hand, their styling is also in contrast, which arouses interest. Guwon shows off the charisma of a second-generation conglomerate in a dark-toned suit, while Chun Sarang boasts a lovely charm with a bright outfit. As a result, the story of Guwon and Chun Sarang, which will provide a romance that is softer than white chocolate and as thick as dark chocolate, raises expectations.