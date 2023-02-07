So Ji Sub approached for leading a new noir K-drama titled Plaza Wars; Agency comments

Actor So Ji Sub is currently in talks to lead a new upcoming drama that is going by the name of ‘Plaza Wars’. On February 7, the news of him being approached to be one of the main characters was released.0

According to So Ji Sub’s agency, 51K Entertainment, the actor has indeed received an offer. They said, “So Ji Sub has received the offer to star in the drama ‘Plaza Wars.’ He is currently reviewing the offer, and it has not been finalized yet.”

What is Plaza Wars about?

The K-drama, called ‘Plaza Wars’ (working title) has been adapted from the webtoon of the same name originally written by Oh Se Hyung and illustrated by Kim Kyun Tae. It follows the story of a man named Gijun who seeks the truth behind the death of his younger brother. It follows the fight between two gangs in Seoul who remain and seek the ultimate power in the area in front of the National Assembly Plaza in Yeouido. He uncovers the secrets leading up to the death and finds a lot of bubbling issues underneath.

The webtoon covered the power struggle between the two gangs until Gijun observes his brother Giseok rising up the ranks of the rival gang, deciding to take a step back instead of fighting him. A mysterious ambush killing his brother ahead of his own retirement takes him down the path to search for the truth. As of now, it seems likely that So Ji Sub has been approached for the role of Gijun, however, his agency has not revealed any confirmed details.

About So Ji Sub

So Ji Sub is a highly adored actor in South Korea thanks to his performance in many popular dramas including ‘I'm Sorry, I Love You’ with Im Soo Jung, ‘Master’s Sun’ opposite Gong Hyo Jin, ‘Doctor Lawyer’ alongside Im Soo Hyang, and ‘Oh My Venus’ as Shin Min Ah’s partner. His seemingly strong but heartwarming characters have given him a chance to be loved by the audience.

What kind of role would you like to see So Ji Sub take up?