So Ji Sub, Gong Myung, more join Mercy For None; Lee Joon Hyuk and Cha Seung Won to make special appearances

Upcoming series titled Mercy For None has unveiled its star-studded cast. This crime noir show features Master Sun’s So Ji Sub, Be Melodramatic’s Gong Myung and more. Actors Lee Joon Hyuk and Cha Seung Hoon also will be making special appearances in the series.

Story of Mercy For None

On October 27, the show Mercy for None unveiled its cast lineup, which includes notable actors such as So Ji Sub, Heo Joon Ho, Ahn Gil Kang, Lee Bum Soo, Gong Myung, Choo Young Woo, and Jo Han Chul. In addition, the casting lineup hinted at special appearances by actors Cha Seung Won and Lee Joon Hyuk.

Adapted from a Webtoon, Mercy for None portrays the narrative of two gangs that emerged victorious in a power struggle in Seoul, right in front of the National Assembly Plaza in Yeouido. The storyline revolves around a man who embarks on a journey to uncover hidden secrets following the unexpected death of his younger brother.

Characters of Mercy For None

So Ji Sub, known for his role in Master’s Sun and Oh My Venus, will take on the leading role of Gi Jun, a character who makes the decision to sever his ties with the world of gangs by injuring his own Achilles' heel. This role marks his return to the noir action genre after an 11-year gap since his film A Company Man, and So Ji Sub's portrayal of Gi Jun's relentless quest for revenge is already generating significant anticipation.

Lee Joon Hyuk, known for his roles in Stranger and The Roundup: No Way Out, will make a special appearance in the drama as Gi Jun's younger brother, Gi Seok. After leaving his older brother, Gi Seok manages to grow his organization, Joowoon, into a corporation, ultimately becoming an executive director. However, his mysterious death leads to the emergence of a new case.

Heo Joon Ho has been cast as CEO Lee Joo Woon, the leader of the organization Joowoon, which Gi Jun was once part of. Heo Joon Ho, known for his captivating performances in works like Kingdom, Escape from Mogadishu, and Missing: The Other Side series, brings his charisma to the role.

Ahn Gil Kang will portray Gu Bong San, the head of the rival organization Bongsan. Ahn Gil Kang has left a mark on viewers with his roles in numerous projects, including Sell Your Haunted House and Tale of the Nine-Tailed.

Gong Myung, recognized for his roles in Be Melodramatic, Hansan: Rising Dragon, and Extreme Job, will step into the character of Joon Mo, the successor of Bongsan, which has evolved from its gang roots into a corporation, similar to Joowoon.

Choo Young Woo, who gained recognition for his roles in Police University, School 2021, and Oasis, will take on the character of Geum Son. He is the son of Lee Joo Woon and is currently distancing himself from the gang by working as a prosecutor. However, his unpredictable ambition will add tension to the drama.

Lee Bum Soo, known for his role in The Roundup: No Way Out, will depict Shim Sung Won. He appears to be involved in Gi Seok's death as the CEO of Enclean, a company responsible for cleaning up the scenes of crimes after they are committed by the gangs.

Jo Han Chul, known for his work in Reborn Rich and Casino, will play Sung Chul, who serves as the right-hand man and is closest to boss Lee Joo Woon.

Cha Seung Won, acclaimed for his performances in Believer and Night in Paradise, will make a special appearance as Mr. Kim, a character whose existence is intertwined with the coexistence of the two criminal organizations.

