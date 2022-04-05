So Ji Sub, Im Soo Hyang and Shin Sung Rok starrer ‘Doctor Lawyer’ to premiere on THIS date

The most anticipated work in the first half of 2022, MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Doctor Lawyer' will premiere on May 27th. 'Doctor Lawyer' is a medical suspense court drama about a genius surgeon who became a lawyer after losing everything through a rigged operation and a prosecutor in the medical crime department.

Writer Jang Hong Cheol of 'Mr. Periodic' and director Lee Yong Seok of 'The Village: Achiara's Secret' have collaborated, and are receiving keen attention as they foretell the birth of a drama with a powerful attraction that one cannot take their eyes off of for a moment. The lineup of three main actors who will lead 'Doctor Lawyer' was unveiled on April 5, drawing attention. They are So Ji Sub (Han Yi Han), Shin Sung Rok (Lee Jayden), and Im Soo Hyang (Geum Seok Young).

First, So Ji Sub took on the role of Han Yi Han, a genius surgeon who returned as a medical litigation lawyer in the drama. Han Yi Han is a person who has been called 'the ace lawyer' with outstanding skills and oodles of charm. Han Yi Han, whose life has been shaken by one incident, returns as a lawyer after 5 years and presents a desperate and exhilarating catharsis.

Shin Sung Rok takes on the role of Jayden Lee, the Asia branch manager of Honors Hand, a company that specializes in lobbying and investment. Jayden Lee is a third-generation Korean American with an untamable heart and blood, willing to throw himself at risk for success and thrill.

Im Soo Hyang takes on the role of Geum Seok Young, a prosecutor in the medical crime division of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office. Geum Seok Young is a prosecutor with a firm belief that the rehabilitation of criminals comes from punishment. At the same time, she is a person with a humanity that proves innocence more aggressively than a lawyer for innocent defendants.

