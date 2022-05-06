So Ji Sub leads a double life in the first teaser poster for MBC’s upcoming drama ‘Doctor Lawyer’

On May 6, MBC released the teaser poster for the awaited legal medical drama ‘Doctor Lawyer’ starring So Ji Sub, the male lead. It showed the situation of the main character Han Yi Han, who is a doctor and lawyer. The drama is scheduled to premiere on Friday, May 27th, right after ‘Tomorrow’.

In the upper part, So Ji Sub is staring straight ahead with a badge symbolizing a lawyer on his chest. So Ji Sub's sharp eyes as if he could see through everything, and his unshakable expression as if it contained a firm will catches the eye. On the other hand, in the lower part of the main poster, So Ji Sub was caught in the operating room where life came and went.

Red blood splattered on the floor, a scalpel in his hand, and the patient's feet lying on the bed trigger a sudden tension. The double board (with two specialist qualifications) raises the question of why he had to return as a lawyer.

The drama surrounds Han Yi Han, who was an elite surgeon. He graduated at the top of the best medical school in South Korea and he specialized in two departments: general surgery and cardiothoracic surgery. One surgery changed his life. Han Yi Han believed he did well on that surgery, but the patient died. He then got his medical license revoked.

Four years later, Han Yi Han began working as a lawyer, specializing in medical litigation. He also tried to uncover the truth behind the death of his former patient. For his trials, Han Yi Han defended victims and tried to punish those that committed medical malpractice and negligence. He worked with a public prosecutor, who lost a family member and a lover due to the surgery Han Yi Han performed.

