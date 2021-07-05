So Ji Sub set to return to the small screen after four years with MBC’s new drama Dr.Lawyer

The renowned actor will be playing a genius doctor who becomes a medical lawyer. Read on to know more about it.

So Ji Sub will be coming back to the small screen with a new drama series. He was previously offered the lead role in MBC’s new show ‘Dr. Lawyer’ which he has accepted and confirmed. So Ji Sub will be playing the role of Han Yi Han who is a brilliant surgeon. Han Yi Han loses his job and license after a surgery goes wrong which is why he becomes a medical lawyer. Initially specializing in general and cardiothoracic surgery, Han Yi Han then joins hands with a prosecutor to punish those who have committed medical malpractice. Amidst this, he tries to uncover the truth behind the failed surgery that caused him to lose his license and work.

The drama will be airing sometime in the first of half 2022. MBC has talked of this show to be unique since it provides the viewers with a refreshing combination of medical and law aspects. So Ji Sub is renowned for dramas like ‘What Happened in Bali’, ‘Master’s Sun’, and ‘Oh My Venus’. His last drama was ‘My Secret Terrius’. So Ji Sub has also participated in several films like ‘Be With You’ and ‘The Battleship Island’. In 2020, he appeared in the film ‘Confession’. The drama ‘Dr.Lawyer’ will be Ji Sub’s return to television after four years of hiatus.

The MBC drama will be written by Jang Hong Cheol who has previously written ‘Class of Lies’. It will be directed by Lee Yong Seok. Fans are eager to see So Ji Sub return to dramas especially ‘Dr. Lawyer’ with its fascinating and thrilling plot.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Son Ye Jin shares her passion for golf in a Youtube episode of golf tutoring with Lim Jin Han

How excited are you the drama? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below

Credits :News1MBC

Share your comment ×