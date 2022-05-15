So Ji Sub, Shin Sung Rok & Im Soo Hyang star in the mysterious character posters for ‘Doctor Lawyer’

MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Doctor Lawyer' released character posters for So Ji Sub, Shin Sung Rok, and Im Soo Hyang on May 13th. The three main characters of the intense medical legal drama star in the intense posters. The drama will be released on June 3.

So Ji Sub plays Han Yi Han, a 'doctor' and 'lawyer'. The glowing badge on the chest means Lawyer Han Yi Han, and the shadow of a man wearing a gown and a stethoscope means Doctor Han Yi Han. 'There is no difference between a doctor and a lawyer because both save lives,' stimulates the curiosity of why Han Yi Han has two jobs.

Shin Sung Rok expressed the veiled character, Jaden Lee, with extreme expressions. Shin Sung Rok on the left has soft eyes, and Shin Sung Rok on the right has bright eyes and a cold smile. “The winner takes it all" line creates a delicate feeling.

Lastly, Im Soo Hyang takes on the role of Geum Seok Young, who goes back and forth between innocence and coolness. Im Soo Hyang with clear eyes and a smile, and Im Soo Hyang with deep eyes as if she was holding back her emotions and emotions.

Here, the line “Because my values ​​do not make me weak but strong as a prosecutor” makes us anticipate the powerful change of the bright and innocent Geum Seok Young. At the same time, it contrasts sharply with Shin Sung Rok and raises curiosity.

We are curious to see how the three characters will interact and what kind of relationship they’ll share.

