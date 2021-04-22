So Ji Sub surprises Song Joong Ki and Ok Taecyeon on set of Vincenzo

Male leads Song Joong Ki and Taecyeon were treated by their colleague So Ji Sub while filming the final stage of the K-Drama Vincenzo.

Vincenzo is moving toward its climax after the week-long hiatus for production issues. Actor So Ji Sub has shown his love and support to the male leads of the acclaimed series, Song Joong Ki and Ok Taecyeon, and the crew in general, with a gift on the set. The famous actor sent a truck of coffee and snacks to Vincenzo's filming location for those involved in the project to enjoy and recharge their energy. This type of gift is traditional in Korean entertainment and the sender aims to encourage the recipient and his colleagues during the production creation process. It is therefore quite normal to see actors send each other coffee trucks as a token of support and it is even more adorable to se the recipients’ reaction to the same.

So Ji Sub and Song Joong Ki have been close since they co-starred in The Battleship Island, a historical and action film released in 2017. 2PM member Ok Taecyeon left JYPE in July 2018 and joined 51k entertainment agency. This makes him colleagues with the Oh My Venus star.

The images of So Ji Sub's display of affection were posted, through short videos, by the K-Pop idol on his Instagram account. There were billboards of the male protagonists and posters with motivational messages. "I support actors Taecyeon and Song Joong Ki , along with all of Vincenzo's staff members. Sincerely, So Ji Sub," read one of the banners. Fans can’t stop gushing over this trio’s amazing friendship.

