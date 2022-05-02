So Ji Sub transforms into a hardworking doctor in the first stills for MBC’s upcoming drama ‘Doctor Lawyer’

MBC released stills of So Ji Sub's character in ‘Doctor Lawyer’. In the drama, So Ji Sub takes on the role of Han Yi Han, a genius surgeon who returns as a lawyer specializing in medical litigation. Equipped with excellent skills, cool judgment, and even humanity, Han Yi Han is a person who stands at the center of the raging development of the drama.

In the published photo, So Ji Sub is wearing the white coat that is reminiscent of a 'doctor' and is immersed in surgery in a surgical coat. In particular, So Ji Sub's expressive power draws admiration. In the first picture, you can feel Han Yi Han's humanity in the eyes that seem to care about someone, and in the second picture, you can feel the genius side of Han Yi Han. So Ji sub, who captures so many different feelings in one category of doctor, is looking forward to how strong his acting ability will be in this drama.

Even though So Ji Sub is a still that captures the moment, he shows both the contrasting atmosphere of humanity and sharpness. One could see why people were passionate about So Ji Sub's work, and why they waited anxiously for him. We are curious and looking forward to the first broadcast of 'Doctor Lawyer' because of the best actor So Ji-sub and the drama he chose.

Meanwhile, MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Doctor Lawyer', which is called the most anticipated work in the first half of 2022, will be broadcasted on May 27th.

