So Joo Yeon, Jung Yi Seo and Jo In set to lead KBS’ upcoming crime thriller drama

The UHD KBS Drama Special 2021 one-act drama 'Three', scheduled to air in December, is a suspense thriller that takes place as three friends (So Joo Yeon, Jeong Yi Seo, and Jo In), who have been living with the scars of sexual crimes, come together again for the first time in 12 years to plot the perfect revenge.

So Joo Yeon plays the role of 'Kim Jong Hee' in the play. Kim Jong Hee is a person who ignores and denies her wounds for fear that the fact that she has been sexually abused in the past will be known to others. She is someone who desperately wants to live a 'normal' life more than anyone else.

Jeong Yi Seo plays the role of Woo Hyeong Joo. After her mother's remarriage, Woo Hyeong Joo is sexually abused by his stepfather, and when even close friends become victims, she feels a strong sense of guilt. In order to end everything, Kim Jong Hee (So Joo Yeon) and Kang Bo Ri (Jo In) are summoned to Sejong Ri for the first time in 12 years. Jo In took on the role of Kang Bo Ri. Kang Bo Ri is a person who wants to find her own life again after ending her current life that has been ruined by revenge, unlike her bright and smart past.

'Three' is the story of three women who gather to take revenge to overcome the wounds that have plagued them for a long time, and is expected to bring tension to the small screen. In addition, as the secrets intertwined between the three friends are revealed, it has raised curiosity by foretelling the conflict and the strangeness of the situation that will unfold.

