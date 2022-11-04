So Ju Yeon confirmed to reprise her role for Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung starrer ‘Dr. Romantic 3’

On November 4th, her agency E&S announced, "So Ju Yeon will appear in season 3 with Han Seok Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, and Lee Sung Kyung following 'Dr. Romantic 2', which was loved by many viewers." Dr. Romantic is a SBS's representative season-based drama, and it started with season 1 in 2016 and received a lot of love from season 2 in 2020. This work, which drew viewers' sympathy with the story of a 'real doctor' working at a shabby 'Doldam Hospital' in a rural area, has been confirmed for season 3 production after successive box office hits.

Dr. Romantic:

Season 1 is the story about Boo Yong Joo (Han Seok Kyu), a triple-board certified surgeon, who was once at the top of his field and used to work at Seoul's top medical center, Geosan University Hospital. After a traumatic incident, he disappears and changes his name to Kim Sa Bu. He begins working at a small hospital named Doldam, located in Gangwon Province. He guides Kang Dong Joo (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Yoon Seo Jeong (Seo Hyun Jin) to become great doctors by teaching them to fight against power and money for the sake of patients.

Three years following the events of the first season, Kim Sa Bu visits Geosan University Hospital to recruit a general surgeon. He finds Seo Woo Jin (Ahn Hyo Seop), a doctor with a troubled past who is ostracized by his fellow doctors, and offers him the job. In the meantime, Cha Eun Jae (Lee Sung Kyung) is suspended after making another mistake in the operation room and has no other choice but to follow the two doctors to Doldam Hospital.

So Ju Yeon:

Actress So Ju Yeon first appeared as Yoon Ah Reum, an emergency medicine major, who joined Doldam Hospital in Season 2 by the charm of Master Kim (Han Seok Kyu), and played an energizing role in the work with her characteristic bright smile and loveliness. In particular, her cute and sweet chemistry with Park Eun Tak (Kim Min Kae) as a straight couple received a lot of love from viewers. So Ju Yeon, who joined Season 3 along with Han Seok Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, and Lee Sung Kyung, recently received favorable reviews for her sad and beautiful acting as a teacher who kept the pain of first love in 'Seasons of Blossom'. Meanwhile, 'Dr. Romantic 3' starring So Ju Yeon, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, Han Suk Kyu and more is scheduled to air in the first half of 2023.

