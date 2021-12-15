So Ju Yeon, Jung Yi Seo and Jo In gear up to take revenge in the harrowing highlight for ‘Atonement’

In the one-act drama 'Atonement’ of KBS Drama Special 2021, Kim Jong Hee (So Joo Yeon) faced the truth of 'that day', which turned a peaceful daily life into hell for Woo Hyeong-joo (Jung Yi Seo), and Kang Bo Ri (Jo In) .

'Atonement' started as Kim Jong Hee headed to Jongjang Ri after receiving a call from Woo Hyung Joo, "If there is a way to never get caught, would you do it?" Then, the past of the three people gathered in one place, including the two who faced each other with veils and Kang Bo Ri with heavy makeup can be seen, making people curious about their story.

The noisy conversations of young Kim Jong Hee, Woo Hyeong Joo, and Kang Bo Ri became quiet for a moment as they faced Woo Hyeong-joo's stepfather (Kim Jong Tae). In particular, young Woo Hyung Joo showed a firm expression at the contact of her 'step-dad' and even showed tears in the classroom, raising concerns of young Kim Jong Hee and Kang Bo Ri.

'Atonement' is the story of Kim Jong Hee , Woo Hyeong Joo , and Kang Bo Ri , who have the scars of a sexual crime, confronting the truth of 'that day' and overcoming old wounds that constantly tormented them in their daily lives. In addition, the overwhelming visual beauty, meaningful music that doubles the immersion of the play, and the actors' dense passionate performances were added to awaken the five senses of the viewers.

