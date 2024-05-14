‘So many good ones’: Zico gets special early listen to BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s upcoming debut solo album

BLACKPINK’s Jennie collaborated with Zico on his recent single SPOT! which created a buzz in the world of K-pop. Zico recently during an interview with Billboard mentioned he had a special early listen of BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s upcoming debut solo album.

Zico says ‘so many good ones’ after listening to BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s upcoming solo debut album

Zico dropped his latest single SPOT! in collaboration with Jennie of BLACKPINK on April 26, 2024. The single bagged the South Korean rapper his first no. 1 ranking on a Billboard chart. SPOT! debuted at the top spot on the Billboard‘s World Digital Song Sales chart.

Talking about his latest win, Zico during an interview with Billboard shared his experience working with Jennie on music and he also shared his first impression after listening to Jennie’s upcoming solo album.

As it happens, Zico had the golden opportunity of listening to Jennie’s forthcoming solo tracks from her debut album to drop soon. The rapper listened to the demos of Jennie’s songs, confirming more than one track is happening.

Zico shared his impression saying that ‘there were so many good ones’ consequently raising expectations for Jennie’s highly awaited debut solo album drop. Meanwhile, Zico also complimented Jennie on her professionalism while working on music. Zico praising Jennie said everything about her is charming. He was impressed by Jennie’s vocals, visuals, acting, and professionalism as she worked tirelessly to bring the song to completion. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

More about Jennie’s recent activities

Jennie of BLACKPINK recently left everyone breathless in her blue show-stopping attire as she walked the Met Gala 2024 red carpet. However, it was not the only thing the SOLO singer had in for the fans, as during her behind-the-scenes Met Gala look, Jennie confirmed she had an album in the works. Jennie hoped that everyone was excited for her solo release as well.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jennie marked her acting debut with the HBO series The Idol in 2023. She also dropped an original soundtrack for the series with The Weeknd, Lily Rose Depp titled One Of The Girls.

In other news, Jennie scripted history by becoming the first K-pop female soloist to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 with One Of The Girls.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jennie expresses excitement for upcoming collaboration with Zico for single SPOT