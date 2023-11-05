Sobhita Dhulipala opens up about Made In Heaven series; says playing such roles in movies is ‘terrifying’

Sobhita Dhulipala emerged as a household name with her performance as Tara Khanna, in the celebrated web series, Made In Heaven. The talented actress earned immense love for her nuanced portrayal of the complex yet realistic character in the Amazon Prime series. In a recent with Galatta Plus YouTube channel Sobhita Dhulipala opened up about playing a grey-shaded character in Made In Heaven.

Sobhita Dhulipala says playing a character like Tara in movies is 'terrifying'

During the recently aired Galatta Plus Mega OTT Roundtable 2023, Sobhita Dhulipala extensively spoke about her character choices, and why she prefers playing a grey-shaded character in a web series, over films. According to the popular actress, web series make it easy for the actor to understand a character's motive and establish an arc, thanks to the long running time.

Sobhita Dhulipala stated that playing a grey-shaded role like Tara Khanna from Made In Heaven is 'terrifying' to her, as she knows that such characters eventually get reduced to a trope or someone with an agenda. But, in a web series, it is easy to portray complex characters like Tara, who may or may not be liked, but still many people connect to.

The actress added that such characters, that the audiences do not necessarily like but still connect to, only happen in the digital space. Sobhita Dhulipala revealed that she was offered characters with similar textures in a few movies, but she opted to not take up those roles as they fell into a trope.

Sobhita's character in the Made In Heaven series

For the unversed, Sobhita Dhulipala's character Tara Khanna in the Amazon Prime Series is a fiercely ambitious and shrewd woman, who tries to reach her goals at any cost. She tricks business tycoon Adil Khanna into marrying her, and eventually demands his family house as alimony when they part ways.

But at the same time, she is loving and empathetic to her best friend-turned-business partner Karan Mehra (Arjun Mathur). The characterization of Tara Khanna received excellent responses from audiences across the globe and has been considered one of the most impactful parts created in the Indian digital space.

