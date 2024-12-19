Social service worker supports WINNER's Mino amid alleged military attendance manipulation: 'It's hard for him to even live normal life'

WINNER's Mino is currently embroiled in a controversy after he was accused of forging his attendance in the alternative military service. It was reported that most days he didn't show up at the public facility he was assigned to work at. There were also allegations of him receiving preferential treatment from Mr. L (referred to as A), the director of Mapo Resident Welfare Facility. The Military Manpower Administration is currently investigating the situation.

According to reports on December 19, when asked about the allegations against Mino, A once again denied that the WINNER member falsified his attendance. He claimed that he saw him every day and made sure that he reported for work before signing his attendance. However, the director also added that since he is not in charge of only one person, some mornings he kept busy and therefore couldn't personally check if Mino reported for work.

However, in the end, he emphasized that the allegations were false and that he would cooperate with the Military Manpower Administration to check the CCTV footage.

A revealed that Mino had already been classified as unfit for alternative service in March-April. He received a Grade 4 supplementary service rating during his physical examination for military service and has been getting treatment for his panic attacks and bipolar disorder ever since. Mr. L explained that after talking to the administration, he thought it would be best for Mino to get an early discharge due to his condition. "Song Mino refused and said that he would endure it somehow. He said he had to complete the service before he gets discharged."

The director of the welfare facility added that the K-pop idol recently took two consecutive paid sick leaves. "It's hard for him to even lead a normal life. His condition goes from high to low in cycles. The situation got worse in February and April." A claimed that Mino is still psychologically unfit and that he heard from his manager that the WINNER member is still hospitalized.

Meanwhile, apart from these allegations, Mino is currently embroiled in a dating rumor with actress Park Ju Hyun.

