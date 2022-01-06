Soha Ali Khan to make digital debut with Kaun Banegi Shikharwati; Shares fun pics from sets

Soha Ali Khan is all set to make her digital debut with Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. The multi-starrer comedy-drama web series also features Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta Bhupathi among others. It is a comedy-drama series with a unique take on a dysfunctional royal family. Soha Ali Khan is leaving no stone unturned to promote the web series with her fans. The Rang De Basanti actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a post with her Kaun Banegi Shikharwati co-stars.

The post shared by Soha features her co-stars including Anya Singh, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra, Cyrus Shakur, among others. They all were seen goofing around. Soha captioned it as, “Have you met these magnetic men, the cheerful chappies of Shikharwati? Get ready to watch them and rest of the fabulous cast of #kaunbanegishikharwati on@zee5.” Her fans also poured in love in the comment section. A fan wrote, “We are so excited.” While others dropped heart emojis.

See post here:

Web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati will be released on January 07 on the OTT platform Zee5. It also boasts of an impressive cast playing the lead and supportive roles respectively.

Soha Ali Khan began her Bollywood career with the film Dil Maange More and ever since she has appeared in several movies including Tum Mile, Rang De Basanti, and Go Goa Gone.

ALSO READ: Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya & hubby Kunal release lantern into sky to celebrate father Mansoor Ali Khan's birthday