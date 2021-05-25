Sohum Shah on Maharani: I saw interviews of a lot of politicians, including Lalu Prasad & Nitish Kumar

Actor Sohum Shah talked about playing the role of the CM of Bihar in the upcoming political series Maharani. Check out the details.

Subhash Kapoor’s political series, Maharani has been creating a lot of hype amongst people. The upcoming show features Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Vineet Kumar, and Amit Sial in pivotal roles. The story follows Huma essaying the titular role as the wife of a former Chief Minister of Bihar, who is expected to take up his position. Now, Sohum Shah told PTI how he prepared for his role in the forthcoming show and embodied the difficult role of a political leader.

The actor explained that he watched videos of political leaders from Bihar and understand their mannerisms to prepare for the role of Bheema Bharti, who becomes the CM of the state. He revealed that for his preparation, he had a month’s time. “Besides the dialect, it was important to get the body language and nuances correct. I saw interviews of a lot of politicians, including that of Bihari politicians like Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar,” he said. The actor also revealed that they didn’t have any dialogue coach since the director of the show is fluent in Bihari.

Shah also spoke about how he could relate to the character he was playing. He emphasized the importance of education and understanding the inequality that lingers in our society, which needs to be changed. "Certain things are inbuilt in the system and there is a need to change it. Education plays an important role in changing the mindset of people who understand that there is no sense in having inequality in society,” he added.

