‘Sol-ah you're doing well right?’: Kim Hye Yoon leaves heartwarming message for her Lovely Runner character; Watch

Kim Hye Yoon was seen at a recent radio show interview at Lee Seok Hoon's Brunch Cafe on June 4. During the interview, she discussed her role as Lovely Runner, her childhood dream job, and her co-stars. Her appearance and interview is available to watch on MBC Radio's official YouTube channel, mhz.

Kim Hye Yoon leaves message for Lovely Runner character; talks about childhood dream occupation

During the radio interview with Lee Seok Hoon, Kim Hye Yoon was prompted to send a heartfelt message to her character, Im Sol, from Lovely Runner. With warmth, she bid farewell, saying, "Sol-ah, are you doing well? I hope you're always smiling happily wherever you are. Take care, goodbye."

Portraying Im Sol, known for her resilience and courage, Kim Hye Yoon has garnered immense admiration from fans. Im Sol serves as an inspiration, encouraging individuals to pursue their dreams fearlessly.

During the interview, Kim Hye Yoon shared a charming tidbit about her childhood dream job. When asked about her aspirations as a child, she would always mention wanting to be a kindergarten teacher.

The host inquired if she had a fondness for children, to which Kim Hye Yoon affirmed, recalling her mother's playful remark about whether she'd play with the kids or they'd play with her. The host concluded with a lighthearted observation that as long as both the kids and the teacher had fun playing, it was a win-win situation!

Heo Hyung Kyu leaves message for Kim Hye Yoon; Lee Seok Hoon praises her

During Kim Hye Yoon's radio appearance, actor Heo Hyung Kyu, known for his role as the villain Kim Young Soo in Lovely Runner, made a surprise comment live. He declared himself a "Solchinja" (obsessed with Sol) and humorously claimed, "I am Young Soo who chased her all the way till here."

Both the host and Kim Hye Yoon were taken aback by his unexpected approach. Lee Seok Hoon asked Kim Hye Yoon if they have a group chat with all the Lovely Runner co-stars, to which she confirmed.

Jokingly, Lee Seok Hoon expressed concern that if the comment from "Young Soo" was fake, it would disappoint them. Kim Hye Yoon playfully responded, "He chased me till here? I'm so tired!"

Lee Seok Hoon also commended Kim Hye Yoon for her excellent diction and enunciation after listening to scenes from Sky Castle and Extraordinary You. He inquired if she specifically prepared for it while acting.

Kim Hye Yoon replied affirmatively, mentioning that she did focus on it during her acting preparation. She then humorously shared a childhood anecdote, revealing that she used to talk a lot, even late at night when her parents were trying to sleep. Her father would amusingly remark that his ears were "moist" from listening to her chatter.

In response to a comment expressing sadness about Lovely Runner no longer being on TV, Hye Yoon shared how she spent her time without the show. On the first day after Lovely Runner ended, she felt a bit empty, so she decided to upload some old photos from the set and behind the scenes.

It was her way of holding onto the feeling that the drama was still with her, even though it had just ended as it was still airing till last week. Lee Seok Hoo praised her effort, saying, "You did a great job!"

Watch the episode here-

