Solar and Moonbyul’s subunit MAMAMOO+ to make their comeback in THIS month

MAMAMOO+ announced their return in August on July 7. The first single album, Act 1, Scene 1, came out in March, five months ago. In the past, MAMAMOO+ began a brand-new Act 1, Scene 1 by combining distinctively witty messages with their own colors in a variety of themes. In particular, they participated in the writing and composition of b-side songs, demonstrating their increasingly advanced musical talent.

MAMAMOO+:

It is known that Solar and Moonbyul were also involved in the making of this new album, so MAMAMOO+'s distinctively bright energy is to be expected. In the interim, MAMAMOO+ delivered the digital single 'Better' last year and made an amazing debut as MAMAMOO's first sub-unit. Then, with the first single Act 1, Scene 1, they won over listeners with their superb performances and excellent singing skills. Solar is the leader and vocalist of the group. She is known for bright disposition while Moonbyul is a cooler and calmer version of the leader. Moonbyul is the rapper and being the one with a deep voice and masculine aura, she is the crush of many female fans as well as idols, as seen during variety shows! With their opposite personalities, they have shown a beautiful musical color with their debut track!

MAMAMOO’s activities:

MAMAMOO also announced their upcoming documentary film ‘MAMAMOO: MY CON THE MOVIE’ which will be available in cinemas around the world on August 9 and 12. The tickets will be going on sale on July 14. 'MAMAMOO: MYCON THE MOVIE shows MAMAMOO's world tour, which took place in Seoul in November 2022. Beginning with South Korea, the shows held in 9 Asian areas and 9 urban communities in the US, which finished on July fourth, were sold out, demonstrating their worldwide prevalence. The movie will feature stellar performances for MAMAMOO's hit songs. In addition, behind-the-scenes videos of things like the concert preparation process and behind-the-scenes stories are included. This is expected to add to the excitement of the concert and bring fans new joy.

