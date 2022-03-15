Solar drops dynamic music video teasers for ‘HONEY’ ahead of solo comeback with ‘容 : FACE’

Ahead of her upcoming solo comeback with the mini album ‘容 : FACE’, MAMAMOO’s leader Solar has released music video teasers for the title track, ‘HONEY’. Releasing on March 16 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), ‘容 : FACE’ is Solar’s first mini album. While the first teaser shows Solar dressed in white and perched atop a gigantic white face, the second teaser, released at midnight KST on March 15, shows off the choreography, as well as multiple colourful sets.

Check out the dynamic teasers for Solar’s ‘HONEY’, below:

Additionally, Solar has also dropped a highlight medley for ‘容 : FACE’, performing sections from all the tracks in the upcoming release. ‘容 : FACE’ is all set to include a total of five songs: ‘RAW’, ‘HONEY’, ‘chap chap’, ‘Big Booty’, and ‘zinggle zinggle’. Out of these, three tracks have been composed by Solar, and four of the songs include her name as the lyrics.

Leading up to the mini album’s release tomorrow, Solar has dropped multiple teasers, including three different concept photos, an intriguing video titled ‘FACE MY PERSONA’, and more.

Debuting in 2014 as the leader and vocalist of the South Korean girl group MAMAMOO, along with being a singer and songwriter, Solar is also a YouTuber and an MC. Before her official debut as a soloist, Solar dropped her first solo EP, ‘Solar’s Emotion’ in April 2018, which included previously released covers of several Korean pop songs, as well as her solo version of MAMAMOO’s ‘Star Wind Flower Sun’, which Solar wrote herself.

‘容 : FACE’ follows her official debut as a soloist in April 2020, with ‘Spit It Out’. Solar’s upcoming mini album releases on March 16 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

