Sold Out on You star Ahn Hyo Seop confirms Met Gala 2026 appearance with Fashion is Art theme

As we get closer to the prestigious Met Gala 2026, fans of K-pop and K-drama are curious about which stars will be spotted on this year’s carpet. Among the many names thrown out for testing the waters, only one has confirmed his attendance– actor Ahn Hyo Seop. After speculations began surrounding the star regarding his appearance, his agency shared their plans via their social media account.

Ahn Hyo Seop locks his debut Met Gala appearance at the 2026 show

The Business Proposal star’s management label, The Present Company, shared confirmation of his attendance at the biggest night in fashion with a post on their Instagram handle, writing, “Ahn Hyo Seop will attend the 2026 Met Gala, the world’s largest fashion charity event, with Italian luxury haute couture brand VALENTINO. Date and Time: May 4 (Mon) (Local Time). Location: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York,” alongside a stylish photo of the star.

With this move, Ahn Hyo Seop will join the likes of many singers and actors from the K-drama and K-pop worlds to have taken part in the American fashion event. Previous attendees include idol-actor Rain, who arrived in style back in 2015. Since then, Squid Game stars Jung Ho Yeon and Lee Jung Jae in 2022, and Song Hye Kyo in 2023, have made their marks at the gala.

Among singers, BLACKPINK members Jennie (2023, 2024, 2025) and Rosé (2021, 2025) have been some of the most prominent attendees of the past. Notably, fellow member Lisa will become the first K-pop idol to be a part of the host committee this year. She made her own carpet debut back in 2025.

Other K-pop singers who have made their way to the fashion event include Stray Kids, who were the first full group to do so, SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups, PSY, Super Junior’s Siwon, NCT’s Johnny, EXO’s Lay, and more.

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