Soloist Ailee confirms comeback with third studio album on THIS date

Good news for Aliens! Ailee is returning with a brand new album! Yes, you read it right! On October 14 at midnight KST, THE L1VE dropped a teaser for Ailee’s comeback with her third studio album, titled 'AMY.' The album is set to drop on October 27 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

The entire image is "pink and glitter themed" with a pink coloured sofa, colours, lights and cushions! In the image, a pink sofa is placed at the centre of a room with a dreamy light immediately drawing attention. The fancy, yet mysterious, atmosphere raised curiosity on Ailee's new album concept. In particular, the album name 'AMY' is written in sparkling pink glitter and the release date '2021.10.27' was included in the caption for the image.

You can check out the image below:

Ailee is a Korean-American singer-songwriter and has released two studio albums, six extended plays twenty-one singles. She has also participated in featured songs of various Korean artists and made several soundtrack contributions. Her last studio album 'Butterfly' released on July 2, 2019. This is her first comeback in 5 months since she last released her mini-album 'Lovin' on May 7, 2021. 'Lovin' consists of six tracks, including two lead singles 'Make Up Your Mind' and 'Spring Flowers'.

