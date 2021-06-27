Soloist AleXa drops teaser for upcoming single album Xtra with a flashy photo and video

The singer is making a comeback and will soon be seen in Geodam 2. Read more to know about it.

AleXa has dropped a teaser for her comeback. She will be coming back with the album ‘Xtra’ that has the lead single ‘ReviveR’. The video teaser shows AleXa with bright glamorous red hair and a sultry powerful look. The snippet of music sounds upbeat hinting at the title track. The teaser image shows AleXa quirkily styled in a red feathered top as she stands on what seems like a stage with a lot of stage lights behind her. The soloist even released the concept trailer for the title track ‘ReviveR’. Fans are excited for her return.

AleXa is a singer who debuted in 2019 with the song ‘Bomb’. She participated in the reality show contest ‘Rising Legends’ twice. The first time it was by JYP Entertainment and the second time it was by Cube Entertainment. AleXa had come at number one position for the Dance Category in Rising Legends both the times but was not selected to join either of the companies. She then signed with the label ZB which is run by the video production company Zanybros. She trained for two and a half years and participated in Mnet’s survival show Produce 48.

The soloist has released two extended plays ‘Do or Die’ and ‘Decoherence’ since then. She has collaborated with various artists like Dreamcatcher, IN2IT and Onewe for different projects. The singer will also be debuting in acting through Netflix’s Geodam 2 which will be out soon. AleXa participated in making the OST ‘I Miss You Every Day’ for the drama ‘Somehow Family’.

AleXa’s ‘Xtra’ will be out on 1st July!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

How excited are you for her comeback? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below

Share your comment ×